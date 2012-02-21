J&J's Gorsky to replace Weldon as CEO-WSJ

BRIEF-Plains GP Holdings files for potential stock shelf for offering of its class a shares size not disclosed
* Plains GP Holdings files for potential stock shelf for offering of its class a shares; size not disclosed Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Johnson & Johnson's Chief Executive William Weldon will step down from the post in April after a series of recalls called into question the quality of its products, from artificial hips to infants' Tylenol, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Citing a person familiar with the matter, the Journal said Vice Chairman Alex Gorsky will take on the CEO role. Officials at J&J were not immediately available to comment.
* Hershey Co - Todd Tillemans, Join Hershey on April 3 to lead company's flagship U.S. business including core confection
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: