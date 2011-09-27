J&J sees continued supply shortages of cancer drug

Sept 27 Johnson & Johnson has told
doctors it expects a limited supply of its Doxil cancer drug to
become available within the next six weeks, but warned the
amount would not be sufficient for all patients currently on
waiting lists.
Supplies of the drug will fluctuate over the next several
months as a contracted specialty manufacturer works to increase
production, the company said in a Sept 23 letter posted on its
website.
The specialty manufacturer will continue producing Doxil
until J&J has transitioned to a new manufacturer, the company
said.
The injectable drug, which had annual global sales of about
$500 million as of July, is used to treat ovarian cancer and
multiple myeloma.
In July, the company cautioned doctors not to begin treating
patients with Doxil because its specialty manufacturer was
moving out of the contract manufacturing business, which could
cause shortages of the drug.
J&J's shares closed at $62.69 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)