J&J declares Actelion tender offer a success, sees closing in Q2

ZURICH, March 31 Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period.

The price of the offer, which J&J announced on Jan. 26, was $280 per share for Actelion. It said it expected the transaction to close in the second quarter.

J&J has said it intends to delist Actelion, while a new research and development company being spun out of Actelion, to be called Idorsia and led by Actelion founder Jean-Paul Clozel, will have a separate Swiss listing. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
