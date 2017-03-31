J&J declares Actelion tender offer a success, sees closing in Q2

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
ZURICH, March 31 Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period.
The price of the offer, which J&J announced on Jan. 26, was $280 per share for Actelion. It said it expected the transaction to close in the second quarter.
J&J has said it intends to delist Actelion, while a new research and development company being spun out of Actelion, to be called Idorsia and led by Actelion founder Jean-Paul Clozel, will have a separate Swiss listing. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Infosys India Business Unit Head C.N. Raghupati, IBM Chief Data Strategist and HCL Founder Ajai Chowdhry at IT Conclave in Kolkata. 12:00 pm: Samsung launch event in Bengaluru. 11:4
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.