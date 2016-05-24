UPDATE 2-California sues Johnson & Johnson over marketing for pelvic mesh

(Adds J&J comment, details from lawsuit, Washington state
lawsuit, other background)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK May 24 California has accused Johnson
& Johnson of failing to warn doctors and patients about
the severity and frequency of complications associated with its
pelvic mesh devices.
According to the lawsuit filed by the state's attorney
general on Tuesday, J&J and its Ethicon unit falsely marketed
the devices as a safe and superior option to non-mesh treatments
for pelvic floor disorders, when it was aware that they could
cause pain, bleeding, loss of sexual function and other side
effects.
"Johnson & Johnson put millions of women at risk of severe
health problems by failing to provide critical information to
doctors and patients about its surgical mesh products,"
California Attorney General Kamala Harris said in a statement.
Her office led a multi-state investigation into J&J's mesh
products, which included 46 states and the District of Columbia.
The lawsuit seeks monetary penalties and an order halting
any unfair advertising for mesh.
J&J said in a statement that the lawsuit was "unjustified"
and could discourage women from seeking treatment for
incontinence symptoms.
"The evidence will show that Ethicon acted appropriately and
responsibly in the marketing of our pelvic mesh products," said
spokeswoman Samantha Lucas.
J&J is one of several manufacturers that sold the devices to
treat conditions like stress urinary incontinence and pelvic
organ prolapse in women. Those companies are facing tens of
thousands of individual lawsuits from plaintiffs who said they
were injured by the mesh's poor design and substandard
materials, which plaintiffs say led to serious complications
that require surgery to repair.
According to California's attorney general, J&J sold more
than 787,000 pelvic mesh devices in the United States from 2008
until 2014, including more than 42,000 in California.
Also on Tuesday, Washington state's attorney general, Bob
Ferguson, filed a similar consumer-protection lawsuit against
J&J over its marketing of pelvic mesh devices.
Over the past several years, the devices have come under
increasing scrutiny by regulators as well as private litigants.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it has received
thousands of reports of complications in connection with mesh
used to treat pelvic organ prolapse.
Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration said it
was reclassifying mesh used to treat pelvic organ prolapse
transvaginally from class II, or moderate risk, to class III,
for high-risk devices, which will require manufacturers to
submit extensive data to establish the devices' safety.
(Additional reporting Nate Raymond n New York; Editing by
Bernard Orr and Matthew Lewis)