J&J says court finds Remicade patent invalid

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Johnson & Johnson said a U.S. court had held its patent for autoimmune drug Remicade invalid, ruling in favor of two companies seeking to bring a cheaper version of the blockbuster drug to market.
Remicade, J&J's biggest product, had $6.6 billion in sales last year. The drug's patent will lapse in September 2018.
In March 2015, J&J filed a lawsuit against Celltrion Inc and Pfizer Inc-owned Hospira seeking a declaratory judgment that their biosimilar product infringes several of its patents.
Celltrion and Hospira's biosimilar, Inflectra, received U.S. regulatory approval in April.
Biosimilars are lower-cost copies of complex biotech drugs.
J&J, which is also defending other Remicade patents, said it plans to appeal the latest court decision.
"Assuming biosimilar competition, we think Remicade revenues will decline by just over $1 billion in 2017, costing J&J close to $0.20 in EPS," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a client note. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.