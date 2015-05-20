J&J says will submit 10 medicines to regulators by 2019

NEW YORK May 20 Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday that it would submit 10 new medicines to regulators by 2019, forecasting that many of the drugs in its research and development pipeline will have more than $1 billion in peak annual sales.

J&J said that it would submit experimental cancer drug daratumumab for use in double refractory multiple myeloma in Europe based on mid-stage clinical data, which will be presented at a cancer meeting later this month.

The company's outlook, presented at a meeting with analysts to review its pharmaceutical business, comes as the industry prepares for the introduction of copycat versions of expensive biologic drugs, such as J&J's rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade.

J&J worldwide pharmaceuticals head Joaquin Duato said that the company would defend its Remicade patent, which expires in September of 2018. In addition, he said he believed the drug's established safety data would be to its advantage.

"Biosimilars are not generics and we expect the market to behave quite differently," Duato said.

When patents on drugs expire after ten years, generic drug companies usually launch copycat versions that are a fraction of the cost. Complicated biologic drugs, however, are harder to copy. While there are biosimilars on the market in Europe, no biosimilars have been launched yet in the United States.

J&J shares were trading at $104.40 in premarket activity, up slightly from its close Tuesday of $103.96. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)