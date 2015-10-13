版本:
Strong dollar eats into J&J quarterly sales

Oct 13 Johnson & Johnson reported a 7.4 percent fall in quarterly sales as the impact of a strong dollar more than offset higher sales of its mainstay older drugs.

Revenue fell to $17.10 billion in the third quarter from $18.47 billion a year earlier.

Net profit fell to $3.36 billion, or $1.20 per share, from $4.75 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

The company said its adjusted profit was $1.49 per share. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

