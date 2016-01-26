版本:
J&J sales fall on strong dollar

Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson reported a 2.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter sales, hurt by a strong dollar.

The company's net earnings rose to $3.22 billion, or $1.15 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.52 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $17.81 billion from $18.25 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

