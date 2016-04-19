J&J first-quarter sales rise marginally

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Johnson & Johnson reported a 0.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales, constrained by the strong dollar and Venezuela's currency devaluation.
The diversified healthcare company's net earnings fell to $4.29 billion, or $1.54 per share in the first quarter, from $4.32 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $17.48 billion from $17.37 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.