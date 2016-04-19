J&J first-quarter sales rise marginally

April 19 Johnson & Johnson reported a 0.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales, constrained by the strong dollar and Venezuela's currency devaluation.

The diversified healthcare company's net earnings fell to $4.29 billion, or $1.54 per share in the first quarter, from $4.32 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $17.48 billion from $17.37 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)