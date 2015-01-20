J&J's profit beats estimates on sales of new drugs

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Johnson & Johnson reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit as surging sales of new drugs and mainstay older brands offset weak demand for medical devices and consumer healthcare products.
The company's earnings fell to $2.52 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $3.52 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, J&J earned $1.27 per share.
Total sales fell 0.6 percent to $18.25 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.26 per share and sales of $18.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Vidya L Nathan; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.