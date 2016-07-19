版本:
J&J quarterly sales rise 3.9 pct

July 19 Diversified healthcare company Johnson & Johnson reported a 3.9 percent increase in second-quarter sales, helped by strength in its pharmaceuticals business.

Sales of the maker of medical devices, pharmaceuticals and personal care products rose to about $18.5 billion from $17.8 billion, a year earlier.

The company's net earnings fell to $3.997 billion, or $1.43 per share, from $4.516 billion, or $1.61 per share. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

