J&J quarterly sales rise 3.9 pct

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Diversified healthcare company Johnson & Johnson reported a 3.9 percent increase in second-quarter sales, helped by strength in its pharmaceuticals business.
Sales of the maker of medical devices, pharmaceuticals and personal care products rose to about $18.5 billion from $17.8 billion, a year earlier.
The company's net earnings fell to $3.997 billion, or $1.43 per share, from $4.516 billion, or $1.61 per share. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.