Janssen files suit in U.S. to block sale of Samsung Bioepis' Remicade copy

| SEOUL
SEOUL May 19 A unit of healthcare conglomerate
Johnson & Johnson filed a lawsuit to block a copy of its
rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade made by South Korea's Samsung
Bioepis Co Ltd from being sold in the United States.
Janssen Biotech Inc, in a suit filed to the U.S. District
Court of New Jersey dated Wednesday, seeks a preliminary or
permanent injunction to block Samsung Bioepis' biosimilar of
Remicade from sale and argues the South Korean firm violated
three of its patents.
"We have filed a lawsuit against Samsung to investigate
whether their biosimilar infliximab infringes on our
manufacturing process patents for Remicade," Janssen told
Reuters in a statement on Friday.
Remicade is Johnson & Johnson's biggest selling drug, with
U.S. sales of about $5 billion a year.
"We are confident we do not infringe Janssen's patents,"
Samsung Bioepis told Reuters in a statement, adding it believes
Janssen is trying to delay the market entry of its Remicade
copy.
"We will take all necessary measures against Janssen's
attempts to violate patient rights and deny patient access to
effective, lower cost treatment options."
Janssen's lawsuit comes about a month after Samsung, an
unlisted subsidiary of contract drug maker Samsung BioLogics Co
Ltd, said it got U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approval to sell its biosimilar of Remicade, which is marketed
as Renflexis in the United States.
Analysts say biotech makers face increasing competition from
firms such as Samsung Bioepis, which make biosimilar copies of
Remicade and other drugs and sell them for cheaper. The IMS
Institute for Healthcare Informatics say biosimilars could save
healthcare systems in the United States and Europe's top 5
markets as much as 98 billion euros ($108.79 billion) by 2020.
Samsung Bioepis, part of South Korea's top conglomerate
Samsung Group, develops copies of complex biotech
drugs and has found early success in beating rivals to market
with its versions of some of the world's top selling drugs.
Its Remicade biosimilar is already selling in the European
Union, while its biosimilar of Amgen's rheumatoid
arthritis drug Enbrel is also selling there.
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Randy Fabi)