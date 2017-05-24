版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日

J&J settles drug manufacturing probe by U.S. states for $33 million

May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.

The settlement, announced by attorneys general for 42 states and the District of Columbia, resolves claims related to several products, including children's medicines, that were voluntarily recalled from 2009 to 2011. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
