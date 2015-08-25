UPDATE 2-J&J sells popular Splenda sugar substitute to Heartland Food

(Recasts throughout; adds company comments, details on Splenda,
By Ransdell Pierson
Aug 25 Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said
it was selling its widely used Splenda sugar substitute to
privately held Heartland Food Products Group in order to focus
on other consumer brands.
J&J introduced Splenda in 1999, whose slogan "Made from
sugar so it tastes like sugar," helped it to grow into a brand
with eventual annual sales of about $300 million and overtake
sweeteners containing saccharin and aspartame.
Splenda's sweetening agent, called sucralose, is made from
sugar that has been chemically altered to make it calorie free.
J&J has been looking for a buyer for Splenda, which faces
fierce competition from cheaper generic Chinese rivals, Reuters
reported in December.
J&J and Heartland, which did not disclose financial terms of
the deal, said they expect it to close before the end of the
year.
J&J, in a statement, said it was selling Splenda in order to
focus on other healthcare categories, including baby care, skin
care and products to treat pain and wounds.
British ingredients firm Tate & Lyle makes
sucralose and sells it to J&J, which in turn markets it
worldwide under the Splenda brand in familiar yellow packages
used in homes and in restaurants.
Tate & Lyle also makes sucralose used in beverages and other
retail products, unrelated to the company's long-standing
relationship with J&J and Splenda.
Chris Marsh, a spokesman for Tate & Lyle, said it was not
yet clear whether his company would manufacture sucralose for
Heartland, an Indiana company that makes low-calorie sweeteners
as well as creamers and beverages.
J&J shares fell 2.25 percent to $90.73 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle shares rose almost 0.9 percent
in London.
