RPT-Evidence on talc cancer risk differs for jurors, researchers

(Repeats Feb. 24 story for wider distribution)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO Feb 24 A U.S. jury verdict linking
regular use of Johnson & Johnson talcum powder to a
woman's death from ovarian cancer has spurred new concern from
consumers, but scientists say the evidence of real
danger is inconclusive at best.
Jurors in St. Louis on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to
pay $72 million in damages to the family of a woman who had used
the company's talc-based Baby Powder and Shower to Shower for
several decades. The company maintains that the
safety of cosmetic talc "is supported by decades of scientific
evidence."
Talcum powders are made of talc, a mineral comprised of bits
of magnesium, silicon and oxygen that absorbs moisture. In its
natural form, some talc contains asbestos, a known carcinogen.
But all commercial products sold in the United States have been
asbestos-free since the 1970s.
Even so, the association stuck, said Dr. Ranit Mishori, an
associate professor of family medicine at Georgetown University.
"That initial idea that talcum has some asbestos in it put
that on the radar of certain researchers and public health
experts years and years ago," she said.
Scientists have explored various ways talc might cause
cancers in different parts of the body.
Most of the concern has focused on whether long-term
exposure to talc fibers might cause lung cancer among talc
miners, and whether women who routinely applied talcum powder on
their genitals had an increased risk of ovarian cancer,
according to the American Cancer Society's website.
Studies in talc miners exposed to talc containing asbestos
have been mixed, but there is no increased lung cancer risk from
asbestos-free talc products, the group says.
That leaves the question of ovarian cancer.
Experts believe it is possible in theory for talc to reach
the ovaries by traveling up the vagina, through the uterus and
Fallopian tubes and into the ovaries, where it causes
inflammation.
Dr. Adetunji Toriola, a Washington University epidemiologist
at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, said such an association
is scientifically plausible.
"We know that inflammation increases ovarian cancer risk. We
know talcum powder causes inflammation. The question is, does
talc cause cancer by causing inflammation in the ovaries?" he
said.
Dr. Daniel Cramer, a Harvard University epidemiologist,
first reported on a potential link between talc and ovarian
cancer in 1982. He has published several studies since, and his
work suggests that talc exposure increases the risk of ovarian
cancer, a rare disease, by 30 percent overall.
LEVEL OF PROOF
Cramer, a paid consultant for plaintiff attorneys in the
trial against J&J, demonstrated that increased risk in
case-controlled studies, which compared past talcum use in women
who developed ovarian cancer to women who did not.
Experts said these sorts of studies are less rigorous and
prone to bias as women struggle to recall how much or how often
they used talcum powder. Results from other, similar studies
have been mixed. Some showed an association between talc and
ovarian cancers, and some did not.
Two studies using a more rigorous design called prospective
cohort studies, however, failed to show any association overall
between talc use and increased risk of ovarian cancers.
"We know cohort studies provide much more definitive
answers," Toriola said.
In these studies, researchers identify people who are
already using a substance in question and follow them over
several years, comparing their results to another cohort of
people not using the substance in question.
One study published in 2000 in the Journal of the National
Cancer Institute, in which Cramer was a co-author, concluded
there was "little support for any substantial association
between perineal talc use and ovarian cancer risk overall."
They did, however, show a "modest" increase in serous
ovarian cancer, the most common form.
Based on studies such as these, the International Agency for
Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization,
classified the use of talc-based body powder on the genitals as
"possibly carcinogenic to humans," a category that includes
other commonly used consumer products such as coffee and aloe
vera.
To prove conclusively that talc causes ovarian cancer would
require a randomized clinical trial - the gold standard of
scientific proof. But that is not possible because of ethical
concerns, Cramer said.
Such a trial would need to deliberately expose women to a
product thought to cause cancer and wait to see if they
developed ovarian cancer at higher rates than women not using
the product.
Mishori said she does not believe there is any proof through
"rigorously conducted, high-quality studies that there is a
causation or even an association" between talc and ovarian
cancer.
As a doctor, she is pragmatic, noting that talc-based powder
is not a must-have product.
"If you are concerned, just don't use it," she said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)