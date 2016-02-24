Social media users concerned over J&J talc powder after verdict

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 24 Consumers expressed concern on
social media about a talc-based baby powder made by Johnson &
Johnson on Wednesday after a Missouri jury ordered the
company to pay $72 million in damages to the family of a woman
who said her death from cancer was linked to use of the product.
"Johnson & Johnson" was a trending term on Twitter on
Wednesday morning. Social sentiment regarding the company
declined on Wednesday to its lowest levels in the past year,
according to a Thomson Reuters social media sentiment analysis
index.
J&J shares were down 37 cents at $103.71 in early afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
In a verdict announced late on Monday night, jurors in the
circuit court of St. Louis awarded the family of Jacqueline Fox
$10 million of actual damages and $62 million of punitive
damages, according to the family's lawyers and court records.
On Twitter, several users interpreted the verdict to mean
there was a causal link between the talc used in J&J's products
and ovarian cancer, an argument made during the trial by the
family's lawyers.
Jenn (@JennLA82) tweeted on Wednesday, "So baby powder
caused ovarian cancer & now Johnson & Johnson must pay 72
million. Congrats to those tireless lawyers. Also...scary."
On Tuesday, a Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman, Carol Goodrich,
said the company believes the safety of cosmetic talc is
supported by decades of scientific evidence.
Some Twitter users said they would stop using the product.
DayZ (@D_Acevedo213) tweeted: "If talc is dangerous why is
it one of your main ingredients?! @JNJNews I'm not using your
baby powder in my son anymore."
Not all were alarmed. Shivam M (@Observer68), tweeted:
"After Johnson and Johnson's, I'm waiting for all the women who
eat pounds of lipsticks every year, to sue the respective
cosmetics brands."
Fox, who lived in Birmingham, Alabama, claimed she used the
company's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower for feminine hygiene
for more than 35 years before being diagnosed three years ago
with ovarian cancer. She died in October at age 62.
A J&J spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for
comment on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)