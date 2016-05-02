Johnson & Johnson hit with $55 million verdict in talc-powder trial

NEW YORK May 2 Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a U.S. jury on Monday to pay $55 million to a woman who said that using the company's talc-powder products for feminine hygiene caused her to develop ovarian cancer.

The verdict is the second straight trial loss for the company, which is facing approximately 1,200 lawsuits accusing it of not adequately warning consumers about its talc-based products' cancer risks. Following a three-week trial in Missouri state court, jurors deliberated for about a day before returning a verdict in favor of plaintiff Gloria Ristesund. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Bernard Orr)