UPDATE 2-Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $55 mln in talc-powder trial

NEW YORK May 2 Johnson & Johnson was
ordered by a U.S. jury on Monday to pay $55 million to a woman
who said that using the company's talc-powder products for
feminine hygiene caused her to develop ovarian cancer.
The verdict, which J&J plans to appeal, was the second
straight trial loss for the company, which is facing about 1,200
lawsuits accusing it of not adequately warning consumers about
its talc-based products' cancer risks.
Following a three-week trial in Missouri state court, jurors
deliberated for about a day before returning a verdict for
Gloria Ristesund. She was awarded $5 million in compensatory
damages and $50 million in punitive damages.
J&J spokeswoman Carol Goodrich said the verdict contradicted
30 years of research supporting the safety of cosmetic talc. The
company intends to appeal and will keep defending its products'
safety, she said.
Ristesund said she used J&J's talc-based powder products -
which include the well-known Baby Powder and Shower to Shower
Powder - on her genitals for decades. According to her lawyers,
she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and had to undergo a
hysterectomy and related surgeries. Her cancer is now in
remission.
Jere Beasley, whose firm represents Ristesund, said his
client was gratified with the verdict. The jury's decision
should "end the litigation" and compel J&J to settle the
remaining cases, he said.
J&J shares were down 18 cents in after-hours trading to
$112.57.
The verdict followed a $72 million jury award from the same
court in February to the family of a woman who died from ovarian
cancer after years of using talc powder for feminine hygiene.
That verdict, which J&J is appealing, sparked renewed
interest in talc-powder lawsuits among plaintiffs' lawyers, as
well as consumers familiar with J&J's powder products. But
scientists have told Reuters the evidence of a real danger is
inconclusive.
Plaintiffs in talc litigation, which is concentrated in
Missouri and New Jersey state courts, have accused J&J of
failing for years to warn that talc was linked to an increased
risk for ovarian cancer. J&J has said it acted properly in
developing and marketing the products.
The only other case to be tried involving talc powder and
ovarian cancer resulted in a mixed verdict in South Dakota
federal court in 2013. While those jurors found J&J was
negligent, they awarded no damages to the plaintiff, whose
cancer was in remission at the time of the trial.
