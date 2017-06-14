版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:12 BJT

Johnson & Johnson's flu drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

June 14 Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday its experimental flu drug significantly reduced viral load compared to a placebo in a mid-stage study of patients with a type of influenza.

Study data also showed that adding J&J's drug, pimodivir, to a widely-used flu treatment called oseltamivir resulted in a significantly lower viral load in some patients, compared to those who received pimodivir alone. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
