BRIEF-Johnson Matthey buys Clariant's battery materials business

Oct 29 Johnson Matthey Plc :

* Entered into an agreement to acquire battery materials business of Clariant AG for $75 million

* Transaction is expected to complete early in 2015

* For year ended Dec. 31 2013, business had sales of around 11 million stg and made an operating loss

* Expect battery technologies business will deliver sales in excess of 100 Million stg in 2015/16 and break even excluding integration costs in that year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: