UPDATE 2-US trucks, China contract lift Johnson Matthey

* Says Q3 profit up 34 pct at 104.3 million pounds

* Sales up 22 percent at 649 million pounds

* Says Europe remains challenging, but global car production stable

LONDON, Feb 1 Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters for vehicles, expects second-half profits to be "slightly ahead" of the first, after a third quarter boosted by Chinese sales and North American truck sales.

The British speciality chemicals company said on Wednesday underlying profit before tax rose 34 percent to 104 million pounds ($165 million) in the quarter, in line with analysts' expectations despite volatile markets.

That was on the back of a 22 percent rise in sales, as the group benefited from increased market in share in China after winning business from a local producer for its pollution-curbing converters, and a jump in North American truck production.

The news sent its shares up 3.4 percent to 2,120 pence at 0915 GMT, making Johnson Matthey a top gainer in a FTSE index up 1.2 percent, as investors welcomed a beat against the implied consensus for full-year earnings.

The group said the economic environment in Europe, which accounts for more than a third of its sales, remained "challenging", but demand for its products, particularly in North America, was holding up well.

"It is reasonable to expect a difficult period for their European catalyst business, which is important because they make higher revenues on diesel cars, which are big in Europe," Adam Collins, analyst at Liberum in London said.

"But their (heavy duty diesel) side has gone from next to no revenues to a meaningful scale - rougly 10 percent of the group - in the last 18 months. That business is going to continue to grow because the European and U.S. truck market are significantly below the previous peak."

Johnson Matthey's key environmental technologies division, which makes car, truck and speciality cataysts and accounts for more than 40 percent of profit, saw a 20 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 461 million pounds "at increased operating margins".

Johnson Matthey said catalysts for light duty vehicles rose 14 percent, while sales of diesel catalysts for trucks and other heavy duty vehicles jumped 38 percent, boosted by North America.

An agreement to pass on to customers the price of rare earth minerals, used in the manufacturing process, should help the division post a second half well ahead of the first six months, the group said.

Its precious metal products unit was hit by weaker platinum group metal prices, and PGM refining intakes in the quarter dropped, Johnson Matthey sees a recovery as prices improve.

Overall sales for the division ticked 1 percent higher over the quarter to 138 million pounds and the group said profit grew "ahead of sales". The unit is expected to see second-half results slightly ahead of the year-ago period but lower than the first half.

Fine chemicals, its smallest division, saw sales up 15 percent to 62 million pounds, helped by the sales of a new active ingredient used in the treatment of drug addiction.

In reaction to media reports that is considering a yuan-denominated bond, Finance Director Robert MacLeod said a bond issue in local currency could make sense to "improve the knowledge of Johnson Matthey in the region" should it need to raise funds further down the line.

"We have said for some time that Asia, and China in particular, is an area of potential growth. Regardless of whether any funding takes place, we are expanding our facilities in China," he told analysts.