2014年 12月 5日

BRIEF-John Wood wins multi-year contract with ExxonMobil in Malaysia

Dec 5 John Wood Group Plc

* Awarded a multi-year contract by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc (EMEPMI), a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

* First contract WGPSN has secured in the Malaysian market

* Wood Group PSN and Wood Group Mustang will deliver brownfield engineering, procurement and construction management services to support EMEPMI's offshore operations in Malaysia. Source text: (bit.ly/1247BCN) Further company coverage:
