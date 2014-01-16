FDA advisory panel rejects J&J drug for acute coronary syndrome

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 27
ZURICH, April 27 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
Jan 16 Johnson & Johnson's anticoagulant Xarelto should not be approved to prevent further heart problems in patients who have recently suffered a heart attack, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Thursday.
The panel voted 10 to 0, with one abstention, against approval, saying data from a single clinical trial was not strong enough to justify approval, especially since some data from the trial was missing.
Xarelto is already used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms and to reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in patients with an irregular heart beat that is not caused by heart problems. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BERLIN, April 27 Germany's Lufthansa swung to a profit in the first quarter, driven by improved demand at its air freight division and maintenance unit, and said on Thursday it was seeing improved price trends at its airlines.
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.95 billion) in the first three months of 2017, it said Thursday, boosted by gains from the huge foreign currency reserves built up during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.