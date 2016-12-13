UPDATE 1-Japan Display to raise stake in OLED display maker Joled - Nikkei

* To increase stake in OLED maker Joled to 50 pct - Nikkei
* Deal expected to top $100 mln - Nikkei
* OLED use in smartphones, autos, flat-screen TVs on the
rise
* Japanese screen makers lag behind South Korean rivals
By Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan Display Inc will
pay more than $100 million to boost its stake in an organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) panel maker, the Nikkei business
daily said - a step that would improve its position in a key
technology where it lags far behind rivals.
Manufacturers of consumer and other electronics are
increasingly looking to adopt OLED screens, which are generally
thinner and more flexible than liquid crystal display (LCD)
screens. South Korean display makers in particular are investing
billions of dollars in production lines.
Japan Display will raise its stake in Tokyo-based Joled to
more than 50 percent from 15 percent by the end of 2017 and will
also receive 75 billion yen ($650 million) from a state-backed
fund to expand its LCD and OLED businesses, the Nikkei said - a
report that sent its shares surging 5 percent.
Japan Display and Joled declined to comment. Representatives
for the state-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corp of Japan,
which owns 75 percent of Japan Display, were not immediately
available to comment.
The company, which has been looking to invest in advanced
screens for cars and gaming headsets as growth in the smartphone
market slows, set up a pilot OLED production line in 2014 and
plans to start mass production of OLED screens for smartphones
by 2018.
Japan Display's finances have withered on fluctuating demand
from Apple Inc, prompting the company to request
support from INCJ this year after a funding crunch saw it take
out short-term loans.
But even with help, Japan Display is likely to be one of the
smaller players in OLED.
By comparison, LG Display Co Ltd said last year
it would invest 10 trillion won ($8.6 billion)in a new plant to
make the ultra-thin panels. Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd that's the largest maker of OLEDs
for smartphones, is investing 4 trillion won by 2017 in an OLED
production line.
Domestic competitor Sharp Corp said in August it
will spend $570 million on its OLED business.
($1 = 115.0800 yen)
($1 = 1,166.0000 won)
