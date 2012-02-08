UPDATE 2-Jones Group profit rises, helped by upscale brands

Feb 8 Jones Group Inc reported a higher adjusted holiday quarter profit, as its gross profit margin got a lift from its upscale brands such as Kurt Geiger shoes.

The maker and retailer of clothing, shoes and accessories reported fourth-quarter revenue of $893.6 million. That was in line with the company's estimates last month, when it slashed it initial holiday sales forecast.

Jones Chief Executive Wesley Card in a statement on Wednesday noted the need to discount prices over the Christmas period and department stores, which account for nearly half of Jones' sales, taking their time placing new orders.

Jones is putting more focus on higher-margin luxury goods, especially shoes, and trying to move away from low-margin basics like jeans. But it is still reliant on brands that cater to middle-income shoppers.

Jones, whose brands also include Nine West and Anne Klein, said gross profit margin rose 5 percentage points to 35.8 percent of sales, helped by growth in its more profitable luxury brands.

The company bought Kurt Geiger last year, and Stuart Weitzman in 2010. And the Anne Klein brand will return to Nordstrom Inc in the spring after a four-year hiatus.

Jones unsuccessfully tried to sell its domestic wholesale jeans business last year, and the unit continued to struggle over the holiday quarter, with revenue falling 9.5 percent to $162.1 million.

Sales were also down at its own U.S. stores but rose abroad.

Jones reported a net loss of $21.1 million, or 27 cents, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $40.1 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time charges, Jones earned 10 cents per share, compared with 4 cents per share a year before.