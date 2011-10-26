UPDATE 1-Jones sales miss view, but sees better margins

Oct 26 Jones Group Inc JNY.N, whose brands include Jones New York, Nine West and Anne Klein, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and a decline in operating profit despite efforts to cut costs.

But Jones, which is trying to sell off its low-margin jeans division and reduce its store count to focus on luxury brands, particularly shoes, said it expects gross margin, which measures the profitability of goods sold, to continue improving.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010

Revenue $1.04 bln $1.09 bln $1.02 bln

Net income $41.2 mln --- $29.2 mln

EPS (GAAP) $0.49 n/a $0.34

Adj EPS $0.48 --- $0.54

Gross margin 35.7 pct 33.5 pct

Loss from U.S. retail $16.2 mln $20.9 mln

BACKGROUND/LINKS

- Jones confirmed two weeks ago it is in talks to sell its low-margin jeans unit for up to $400 million [ID:nL3E7LB3CM]

- In the last 18 months it has made acquisitions to build up its presence in high-end shoe brands; in June it bought British shoe retailer Kurt Geiger and in May 2010 it bought a majority stake in shoemaker Stuart Weitzman.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)