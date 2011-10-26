版本:
UPDATE 1-Jones sales miss view, but sees better margins

 Oct 26 Jones Group Inc JNY.N, whose brands
include Jones New York, Nine West and Anne Klein, reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales and a decline in operating
profit despite efforts to cut costs.
 But Jones, which is trying to sell off its low-margin jeans
division and reduce its store count to focus on luxury brands,
particularly shoes, said it expects gross margin, which
measures the profitability of goods sold, to continue
improving.
 KEY POINTS
                         Q3 2011    Estimate*   Q3 2010
 Revenue                $1.04 bln  $1.09 bln   $1.02 bln
 Net income             $41.2 mln    ---       $29.2 mln
 EPS (GAAP)             $0.49         n/a      $0.34
 Adj EPS                $0.48        ---       $0.54
 Gross margin           35.7 pct              33.5 pct
 Loss from U.S. retail  $16.2 mln             $20.9 mln
 BACKGROUND/LINKS
 - Jones confirmed two weeks ago it is in talks to sell its
low-margin jeans unit for up to $400 million [ID:nL3E7LB3CM]
 - In the last 18 months it has made acquisitions to build
up its presence in high-end shoe brands; in June it bought
British shoe retailer Kurt Geiger and in May 2010 it bought a
majority stake in shoemaker Stuart Weitzman.
 Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
 (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John
Wallace)

