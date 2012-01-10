UPDATE 2-Discounts to hurt Jones Group Q1 rev, shares fall

* Sees Q4 2011 rev $892-$895 mln vs est $940 mln

* Sees Q1 2012 rev $930-$955 mln vs est $1.02 bln

* Sees FY 2012 rev $3.8-$4.0 bln vs est $4 bln

* Shares fall 4 pct

Jan 10 Jones Group Inc forecast weak revenue for the first quarter of 2012 as a challenging economy drives deeper discounting, sending its shares sliding 4 percent.

Retailers like Jones Group are offering bigger discounts to attract cash-strapped shoppers and this is eating into their margins.

The company said it is tightly managing inventory purchases and costs until it sees signs of healthy retail sales growth and a less promotional environment.

Jones has been struggling with its jeans division and was negotiating a sale to Israeli private label apparel maker Delta Galil Industries Ltd in October. However, Jones failed to thrash out a deal and ended talks to sell the unit to Delta Galil on Monday.

The company, which has posted lower-than-expected sales for the past two quarters, had planned to shed its wholesale jeans business to shift focus to the luxury market, where margins are less vulnerable to rising costs and shoppers are more willing to spend.

New York-based Jones Group, whose portfolio of fashion brands also includes Anne Klein and Rachel Roy, projected first-quarter revenue of $930-$955 million, while analysts were expecting $1.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker and retailer of clothing, shoes and accessories now expects fourth-quarter revenue of $892-$895 million, down from its previous outlook of $918-$961 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $940 million for the quarter.

Jones Group shares, which have lost about 15 percent of their value from the day the company said it would sell its jeans unit, slipped as much as 4 percent to $8.73 in Tuesday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.