Jones Group shares a bargain - Barron's

NEW YORK, Aug 28 Jones Group Inc JNY.N shares are undervalued, considering the clothing and shoe company's portfolio of brands and improving business, Barron's wrote in its Aug. 29 issue.

Jones, whose brands include Anne Klein, Nine West and Stuart Weitzman, recently reported better-than-expected earnings, and its retail business is improving, Barron's said.

Jones shares closed on the New York Stock Exchange at $10.55 on Friday, having fallen nearly by half from a 52-week high in October.

A fund manager at Dreman Small Cap Value Fund told Barron's that Jones shares were worth $18, while a Lazard Capital Markets analyst praised Jones' better-than-expected gross margin in its most recent quarter. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Dale Hudson)