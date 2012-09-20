New Issue-The Jones Group adds $100 mln in notes

Sept 20 The Jones Group Inc on Thursday added $100 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE JONES GROUP INC AMT $100 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 3/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.5 FIRST PAY 3/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.21 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/25/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 446 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS