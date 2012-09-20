版本:
New Issue-The Jones Group adds $100 mln in notes

Sept 20 The Jones Group Inc on Thursday
added $100 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Citigroup, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: THE JONES GROUP INC 

AMT $100 MLN    COUPON 6.875 PCT   MATURITY     3/15/2019
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103.5    FIRST PAY    3/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 6.21 PCT     SETTLEMENT   9/25/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 446 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

