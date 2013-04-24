Jones Group to cut domestic retail jobs, stores

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 Jones Group Inc, the fashion company behind such brands as Nine West and Jones New York, said it will close about 170 underperforming domestic outlets by mid-2014 and cut its domestic retail staff by about 18 percent.
The company expects to incur costs of about $40 million to $60 million over the next 15 months related to the plan. .
The company also forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of about 15 cents per share on revenue of about $1 billion.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ