Jones Group to cut domestic retail jobs, stores

April 24 Jones Group Inc, the fashion company behind such brands as Nine West and Jones New York, said it will close about 170 underperforming domestic outlets by mid-2014 and cut its domestic retail staff by about 18 percent.

The company expects to incur costs of about $40 million to $60 million over the next 15 months related to the plan. .

The company also forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of about 15 cents per share on revenue of about $1 billion.
