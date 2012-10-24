CORRECTED-Jones Group adjusted profit rises on wholesale gains

(Corrects percentages of U.S. sales fall, shoe sales rise in second paragraph)

Oct 24 Jones Group Inc, the fashion company behind such brands as Nine West and Jones New York, reported a higher quarterly profit before special items, helped by a rise in sales to U.S. department stores that helped it overcome a steep drop in business at its own stores in the United States.

Third-quarter revenue slipped 0.7 percent to $1.035 billion. Sales at the company's U.S. stores fell 5.2 percent, a decline partially offset by a 2.6 percent bump at its international stores. Sales of shoes to chains such as Macy's Inc rose 9.7 percent.

Net income fell to $17.8 million, or 22 cents per share, from $41.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items related to currency, the company earned 57 cents per share, up from 48 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gerald E. McCormick)