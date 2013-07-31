Jones Group posts surprise profit, helped by jeans wear surge

July 31 Jones Group Inc, the fashion and
footwear company behind such brands as Nine West, Stuart
Weitzman, and Jones New York, reported an unexpected operating
profit on Wednesday, helped by a surge in sales of its jeans to
U.S. department stores last quarter.
Revenue slipped 1.1 percent $845.6 million, but was still
better than the $837 million Wall Street was expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wholesale jeans wear sales, previously a struggling
business, led the charge with a 20.9 percent jump, and
international wholesale footwear sales also improved.
Jones' posted a net loss of $3.2 million, or 5 cents per
share, for the period ended July 6, compared with net income of
$8.4 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier.
But excluding costs related to restructuring, the company
earned 2 cents per share, while Wall Street was expecting a loss
of 12 cents per share.
Jones lowered its sales forecast for the fiscal year
slightly to a range of $3.79 billion to $3.89 billion, from
$3.80 billion to $3.95 billion. The new range was largely in
line with Wall Street expectations.