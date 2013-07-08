Jones Group hires Citi to explore sale of company -sources

July 8 Jones Group Inc, the fashion
company that owns retail chains Nine West and Jones New York,
has hired Citigroup to explore a potential sale of the
company, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Jones Group, which has a market capitalization of $1.2
billion, is in the early stages of reaching out to private
equity and industry players to gauge interest in buying the
company as a whole or in pieces, the sources said.
Jones Group could not be reached for comment. Citigroup
declined to comment. The sources declined to be named because
the matter is not public.
In May, activist hedge fund firm Barington Capital Group's
James Mitarotonda joined the board of Jones. Barington had urged
Jones to focus on its shoe brands and to pare down its noncore
fashion brands.