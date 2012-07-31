UPDATE 1-Jones Lang LaSalle second-quarter profit misses Street

* Q2 profit share ex charges $1.13 vs Wall Street view $1.26
* Q2 revenue $921 mln vs Wall Street view $933.1 mln
* Shares close at $66.69 unchanged after hours
NEW YORK, July 31 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
, one of the largest global real estate services
companies, reported a second-quarter profit on Tuesday that
trailed Wall Street's forecast, in part because of lower margins
in the company's Property & Facility Management business.
Jones Lang LaSalle said second-quarter earnings, excluding
charges related chiefly to acquisitions, of $51 million, or
$1.13 per share, compared with $50 million, or $1.12 per share,
a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $921 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings, excluding
charges, of $1.26 per share on revenue of $933.1 million.
Including one-time items, net income was $37 million, or 83
cents per share, compared with $44 million, or 99 cents a share,
in the year-earlier period.
"The bottom-line miss is a lot of growth came from lower
margins in the Property & Facility Management business," JMP
Securities analyst Will Marks said.
Jones Lang LaSalle, based in Chicago, did not issue a
forecast for the year.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle closed at $66.69, down 0.2
percent; the shares were unchanged in after-hours trade
following the quarterly results.