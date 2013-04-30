UPDATE 1-Jones Lang LaSalle first-quarter earnings beat Street

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, April 30 Global real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc on Tuesday said first-quarter earnings fell 7 percent, but results beat Wall Street's forecast as a jump in revenue from its hotel and sales division offset flat leasing revenue.
The Chicago-based company reported net income of $13 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $14 million, or 31 cents per share.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $16 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with $22.3 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Analysts on average had forecast 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NEW YORK, April 10 United Airlines sparked outrage on Monday for the treatment of a passenger who was physically dragged off a plane the airline had overbooked, and one of the security officers involved in the incident was placed on leave pending an investigation.
FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's Linde has for a second time rejected a request for a shareholder vote at its annual general meeting next month on its planned $65 billion merger with U.S. industrial gases rival Praxair.