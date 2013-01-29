Jones Lang LaSalle quarterly earnings rise

NEW YORK Jan 29 Global commercial real estate
services company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc on Tueday
reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that were a penny
below Wall Street's expectations.
Sales activity in Asia rebounded and grew strongly in the
Americas, offsetting a decline in Europe.
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of
$117.1 million, or $2.60 per share, up from $113.6 million, or
$2.56 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings exclude
one-time charges related to acquisitions and restructuring.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings per share
of $2.61 and revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose to $1.25 billion from $1.15
billion a year earlier.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle hit a 12-month high of $92.03
Tuesday and closed at $91.84 before the company issued quarter
results. Shares were unchanged in after-hours trade.