UPDATE 1-Jones Soda names interim CFO

Sept 9 Jones Soda Co said Jennifer Cue will return to the company as its interim finance chief, effective Sept. 12.

Cue will replace Michael O'brien who resigned nearly two weeks ago.

Jones Soda, known for its unusual drinks like bacon and mashed potato-flavored sodas, said Cue had previously held various positions at the company, including finance chief, operating chief and board member, before leaving in 2005.

O'brien, its finance chief of three years, resigned to join a private coffee business.

Shares of Seattle, Washington-based Jones Soda closed at 88 cents on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Maju Samuel)