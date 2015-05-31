UPDATE 2-Jordan to issue $1.5 bln US backed bonds in June - finance minister

* U.S. backed eurobonds saved the kingdom so far $500 mln
* The deal part of stepped up aid to Middle East ally
(Adds quotes and further details)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, May 31 Jordan has signed an agreement
with Washington to raise $1.5 billion in the second half of June
through the sale of U.S.-backed bonds that will allow the
kingdom to access global debt markets at cheap rates, the
finance minister said on Sunday.
Finance Minister Umayya Toukan said Jordan would also tap
markets in the final quarter of 2015 to raise another $500
million, without U.S. guarantees, to meet its pressing financing
needs, worsened by the cost of accommodating more than 600,000
Syrian refugees.
Part of the bond proceeds will be used to retire a $750
billion bond coming due at the end of the year, Toukan said. JP
Morgan and Citibank < CRPHIN.UL > will manage the 7
to 10 year-term issuance.
Toukan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the
signing ceremony.
The terms allow Jordan to borrow at the same rates as the
U.S. government with officials hopeful favourable market
conditions will bring low interest rates close to last year's
1.9 percent for the five-year bonds.
"This will help Jordan cope well with this extraordinary
regional environment," Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour said.
The U.S.-guaranteed deal, which Jordan has been granted
every year since 2013 and has so far saved $500 million, is the
biggest of its kind that Washington had extended to any country,
according to U.S. officials.
Washington had issued smaller ones for Tunisia and Ukraine
since 2012.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has raised
economic assistance to Jordan in the past few years to around $1
billion annually against the backdrop of increased uncertainty
in the region and to help the energy importer cope with a rising
energy bill because of disruptions of gas supplies from Egypt.
"Jordan faces unprecedented challenges. The U.S. remains
committed to Jordan's stability and prosperity," U.S. Ambassador
Alice Wells said at the signing ceremony.
Jordan has targeted $3 billion in external financing alone
this year. The figure does not include another proposed $600
million first ever sovereign sukuk issuance later this year that
will also help it diversify its funding sources, Toukan said.
Jordan's economy is expected to see 3.8 percent growth in
2015 against around 3 percent last year. But gains from the fall
in oil prices are partly offset by political uncertainty and
slower tourism receipts, the International Monetary Fund said in
the last forecast.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Angus MacSwan)