Jordan sets Jan. 23 date for early parliamentary election

AMMAN Oct 16 Jordan's electoral commission set Jan. 23 as the date for early parliamentary elections on Wednesday, after King Abdullah dissolved parliament half way through its term, under pressure to accelerate political reforms.

The official news agency said the commission made its decision a day after voter registration had expired.

