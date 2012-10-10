Jordan's King Abdullah appoints PM to prepare for elections

UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
AMMAN Oct 10 Jordan's King Abdullah appointed respected politician Abdullah Ensour as Prime Minister on Wednesday to prepare for the country's first post Arab Spring parliamentary election, due by early next year, a palace statement said.
The monarch had dissolved Jordan's tribally dominated parliament last week, half-way through its four-year term, paving the way for the election that should be held within four months under constitutional reforms enacted last year.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.