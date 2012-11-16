Protesters call for "downfall of regime" in Jordan capital

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
AMMAN Nov 16 Around 2,000 people staged a rally in downtown Amman on Friday to protest at fuel price hikes, shouting "the people want the downfall of the regime", in the third day of demonstrations in the Western-backed kingdom of Jordan.
A Reuters reporter said the protest near the main Husseini Mosque was peaceful, with top officials from the influential Muslim Brotherhood, the country's largest opposition group, choosing not to participate.
Unarmed policemen separated the protesters from a smaller crowd chanting in support of King Abdullah.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.