Kuwait says can help citizens leave Jordan after protests

KUWAIT Nov 14 Kuwait's envoy to Jordan said on Wednesday his embassy would help any citizens wanting to leave the country after protests in Amman and provincial towns over fuel subsidy cuts, state news agency KUNA reported.

Ambassador Hamad al-Duaij said Kuwaiti students did not have to attend university on Wednesday in Jordan and told them to limit their movements, KUNA said.

