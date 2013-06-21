Jos A Bank says scouting for acquisitions

BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Ltd Announces Increase in Ownership by Seymour Schulich
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - seymour schulich has acquired an additional 2.5 million common shares of Birchcliff
June 21 Men's apparel and accessories retailer Jos A Bank Clothiers Inc said on Friday it was considering strategic options, including acquisitions, to fuel growth.
The company, established in 1905, said no timetable has been set for any acquisition.
Jos A Bank said it was being assisted by investment banking firm Financo LLC.
Rival Men's Wearhouse Inc on Wednesday ousted its Executive Chairman and founder George Zimmer and postponed its annual shareholder meeting in order to renominate existing directors without Zimmer.
Jos A Bank shares closed at $39.63 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
* AAR awarded 15-year $909 million landing gear contract by USAF
* AAR awarded 15-year $909 million landing gear contract by USAF

* ICAD receives FDA approval for PowerLook Tomo Detection