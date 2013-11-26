版本:
Men's Wearhouse offers to buy Jos. A. Bank

Nov 26 Men's Wearhouse offered to buy rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc for $55 per share in cash.

The transaction represents an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, Men's Wearhouse said in a statement.

