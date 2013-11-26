Men's Wearhouse offers to buy Jos. A. Bank

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 26 Men's Wearhouse offered to buy rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc for $55 per share in cash.
The transaction represents an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, Men's Wearhouse said in a statement.
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
* Boston Scientific Corp - deal for $435 million in up-front cash
* Fennec provides corporate update and announces fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results