London bar mixes whisky cocktail with a virtual twist
LONDON, April 21 A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.
Jan 3 Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc has lowered the trigger for its shareholder rights plan to 10 percent from 20 percent of its common shares, less than two weeks after rejecting a $1.5 billion counter bid by Men's Wearhouse Inc.
Jos. A. Bank said the board made the decision to ensure that its rights agreement has the same trigger as that of Men's Wearhouse's rights plan.
LONDON, April 21 A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.
DETROIT, April 21 A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.
April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern beat expectations for first-quarter earnings, reporting a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit driven by an increase in overall carload volumes, including a significant rise in energy revenue.