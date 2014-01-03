版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 3日 星期五 22:20 BJT

Jos. A. Bank lowers poison pill trigger to 10 pct

Jan 3 Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc has lowered the trigger for its shareholder rights plan to 10 percent from 20 percent of its common shares, less than two weeks after rejecting a $1.5 billion counter bid by Men's Wearhouse Inc.

Jos. A. Bank said the board made the decision to ensure that its rights agreement has the same trigger as that of Men's Wearhouse's rights plan.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐