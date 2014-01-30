版本:
Men's Wearhouse says prepared to raise offer for Jos. A. Bank

Jan 30 Suit retailer Men's Wearhouse Inc said on Thursday it was prepared, under certain conditions, to increase its offer for rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc .

Jos. A. Bank shares rose 3 percent to $56.50 in premarket trading.

In a letter to Jos. A. Bank's independent directors, Men's Wearhouse said it could raise its $1.61 billion, or $57.50 per share, offer if additional value was discovered through discussions or limited due diligence.

Men's Wearhouse also called on the directors to form a special committee to reconsider its hostile bid.

Jos. A. Bank urged shareholders to reject the offer earlier this month, calling it inadequate and opportunistic.
