RPT-Jos. A. Bank rejects Men's Wearhouse bid, says open to talks

Toshiba to drop its auditor - Nikkei
April 25 Toshiba Corp has decided to drop its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata, which declined to approve the company's full-year financial statement, the Nikkei financial daily reported.
Feb 27 Men's apparel retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc rejected Men's Wearhouse Inc's revised takeover offer, calling it inadequate, but said it was willing to talk with its larger rival about a higher bid.
Men's Wearhouse on Monday raised its cash tender offer to Jos. A. Bank shareholders to $63.50 per share from $57.50, and added it could increase the offer to $65.00 if it was allowed to conduct limited due diligence.
Jos. A. Bank said on Thursday it was prepared to provide Men's Wearhouse with a limited amount of due diligence information, under certain conditions.
Men's Wearhouse's increased offer on Monday valued Jos. A. Bank at about $1.78 billion and was conditional on the termination of Jos. A. Bank's agreement to acquire Eddie Bauer.
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp said it is postponing delivery of 13 aircraft scheduled for 2019 and 2020, and has swapped its 2018 Airbus order of A321neos to 11 A321ceos, which have an earlier engine design.
GENEVA, April 25 Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday the Internet should be a utility available to the whole world, putting his weight behind a U.N. call for e-commerce to boost developing economies and help fight poverty.