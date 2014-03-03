版本:
Men's Wearhouse says has draft merger agreement from Jos. A. Bank

March 3 Men's Wearhouse Inc said it had entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc and received a draft merger agreement from the smaller company.

The two men's apparel retailers have agreed to exchange certain confidential information and to work in good faith to evaluate a potential combination, Men's Wearhouse said on Monday.
