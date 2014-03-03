Men's Wearhouse says has draft merger agreement from Jos. A. Bank

BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp says accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman as board chairman
* Westbury Bancorp - on april 20 board accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman from his position as director and as chairman of board - sec filing
March 3 Men's Wearhouse Inc said it had entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc and received a draft merger agreement from the smaller company.
The two men's apparel retailers have agreed to exchange certain confidential information and to work in good faith to evaluate a potential combination, Men's Wearhouse said on Monday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Barrick Gold Corp and its new Chinese partner presented a $500 million plan on Friday to make safety and environmental improvements to the Veladero gold mine in Argentina after a third cyanide spill in 18 months, a company executive said.
NEW YORK, April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman in 2018, under an amendment to his employment agreement approved after an uproar over the treatment of a passenger.