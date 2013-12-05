REFILE-UPDATE 1-Promotions revamp helps Jos. A. Bank boost November sales

* Retailer offering more straight discounts
Dec 5 Men's suit retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers
Inc said comparable-store sales rose in November,
suggesting its new strategy of offering more straight discounts
rather than buy-one-get-more offers was paying off.
The company - the target of a takeover bid by Men's
Wearhouse Inc - struggled earlier this year as customers
did not respond to its aggressive marketing campaigns, which
included offers such as "buy one, get three free".
Comparable-store sales have fallen in every quarter this
year, including the latest quarter when they fell 0.1 percent.
"... The customer is responding well to the changes we are
making in the promotional side of our business," Chief Executive
R. Neal Black said in a statement on Thursday.
Black said both total sales and comparable-store sales rose
in November but did not provide details.
Total sales rose 6.3 percent to $247.5 million in the third
quarter ended Nov. 2. Analysts on average were expecting revenue
of $245 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $13.6 million, or 49 cents per share,
from $13.3 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the Hampstead, Maryland-based company
earned 51 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate
of 49 cents.
Jos. A. Bank's gross margin rose by 40 basis points to 57.42
percent in the third quarter.
Jos. A. Bank offered to buy Men's Wearhouse in October for
$2.3 billion, but was swiftly rebuffed. Jos. A. Bank then
dropped its offer but did not rule out another bid in the
future.
Men's Wearhouse struck back weeks later with a $1.5 billion
offer for its former suitor.
Men's Wearhouse is scheduled to report results next week.
Jos. A. Bank shares were untraded before the bell. They have
risen 33 percent this year to Wednesday's close of $56.89 on the
Nasdaq.