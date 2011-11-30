UPDATE 2-Jos A Bank holiday qtr off to slow start; shares fall

* Q3 EPS $0.54 vs est $0.51
* Q3 rev $209.6 mln vs est $196 mln
* Q3 same-store sales rise 14.6 pct
* Says same-store sales fell in November
* Shares fall 5 pct
Nov 30 Men's apparel and accessories
retailer JoS A Bank Clothiers Inc warned of a slow
start to its holiday quarter as same-store sales slipped in
November , dragging its shares down about 5 percent in
morning trade.
JoS A Bank, which sells products ranging from
men's tailored suits to shoes and belts, said it has tweaked its
December merchandising and marketing plans to attract shoppers.
"December is a key month for (JoS A Bank) and results could
offset a slow start to the period," Sterne Agee & Leach analyst
Margaret Whitfield wrote in a client note.
Whitfield, however, cut her fourth-quarter earnings estimate
for the company by 8 cents to $1.61 per share, citing weak
November same-store sales.
Like many retailers, JoS A Bank, which posted
better-than-expected third-quarter results, has been offering
discounts to lure bargain-hungry shoppers amid rising costs and
a shaky economy.
Hampstead, Maryland-based JoS A Bank, known for
its tailored clothing, caters mostly to professional men, with
552 stores in 43 states and the District of Columbia, and an
e-commerce website.
Third-quarter profit came in at 54 cents a share, compared
with analysts' expectations of 51 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales jumped 21 percent to $209.6 million, while same-store
sales -- or those at stores open at least a year -- rose 14.6
percent. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $196
million.
JoS A Bank shares were trading down about 4
percent at $49.17 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They touched a low of
$48.85 earlier.